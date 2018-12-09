close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
December 9, 2018

Pakistan qualify for knock-out stage in Hockey World Cup

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

BHUBANESWAR, India: Pakistan qualified for the knock-out stage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup on the basis of goal average here at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

Netherlands finished second in Pool D after defeating Pakistan 5-1 in the second match on day 12 of the tournament.

Malaysia failed to qualify for the cross-overs due to their poor score difference -9 while Pakistan had one point from three matches with a score difference of -5.

Now Pakistan will play against Belgium on December 12 in the crossover match while other crossover matches will be played between England and New Zealand, China and France, .

Hockey World Cup | Crossover matches: England Vs New Zealand Pakistan Vs Belgium China and France, Netherlands and Canada.

India, Australia, Argentina and Germany are through to QuarterFinals directly after topping their respective Groups.

