Sheikh Rashid retracts statement on Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Railway Minister appears to have retracted his statement regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer to change his portfolio from railway to information.



“Fawad Chaudhry is my brother who will stay on as Information and Broadcasting Minister,” Rashid said, shortly after he claimed that he was offered the information ministry during his meetings with Prime Minister Khan.

“Those were casual remarks which were recorded by media. No matter what happens, he will not become part of any conspiracy to dislodge Fawad Chaudhry,” he said.

Rashed went on to add that he had no desire to become the info minister, adding he was very happy being a railway minister and was committed to deliver.

“I phoned Fawad Chaudhry and told him to return to Pakistan due to uncertain situation. I cannot even imagine becoming the information minister,” he added.

To a question, the veteran politician stated that Fawad Chaudhry was a very hardworking minister. “No one should even think that I am against Fawad or want him to be replaced.”

“Fawad Chaudhry is the best information minister. I am his supporter and fully stand behind him. The picnic remark was just a joke.”

In a separate statement, Iftikhar Durrani, Special Assistant to PM on Media, said that Imran Khan was satisfied with Fawad Chaudhry’s performance.