Hockey World Cup 2018: India thrash Canada 5-1 to qualify for quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
India booked their spot in the quarter finals of the Hockey World Cup 2018 after thrashing Canada 5-1 in their last Pool C game of the tournament.
Goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Lalit Upadhyay (2) and Amit Rohidas were enough for the hosts to register what in the end was a routine win.
Canada at one stage equalized to make things nervy for India but a four goal blitz in the last quarter saw them qualify easily enough.
Canada are through to the crossovers along with Belgium who won their match 5-1 against South Africa earlier.
India booked their spot in the quarter finals of the Hockey World Cup 2018 after thrashing Canada 5-1 in their last Pool C game of the tournament.
Goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Lalit Upadhyay (2) and Amit Rohidas were enough for the hosts to register what in the end was a routine win.
Canada at one stage equalized to make things nervy for India but a four goal blitz in the last quarter saw them qualify easily enough.
Canada are through to the crossovers along with Belgium who won their match 5-1 against South Africa earlier.