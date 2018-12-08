Hockey World Cup 2018: India thrash Canada 5-1 to qualify for quarters

India booked their spot in the quarter finals of the Hockey World Cup 2018 after thrashing Canada 5-1 in their last Pool C game of the tournament.

Goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Lalit Upadhyay (2) and Amit Rohidas were enough for the hosts to register what in the end was a routine win.

Canada at one stage equalized to make things nervy for India but a four goal blitz in the last quarter saw them qualify easily enough.

Canada are through to the crossovers along with Belgium who won their match 5-1 against South Africa earlier.