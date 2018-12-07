Sara Ali Khan's debut film 'Kedarnath' opens to mixed reviews

The immensely anticipated Bollywood debut of star child Sara Ali Khan has finally hit theaters today and the film has been received with mixed reviews from all around.



With the Abhishek Kapoor directorial, after building up a hype finally reaching the audience, critics have come forth with an underwhelming response for the film, however, most have shown consensus on one aspect: Newbie Sara has displayed enormous potential.

On the other hand, numerous publications like Hindustan Times have termed Khan’s character as ‘exaggeratedly feisty’ and called her performance as ‘playacting.’

The story-line has been unanimously agreed as 'predictable' and 'worn-out' while the visuals have received commendable acclaim.

In regards to the film’s box office prospects, critics have predicted that the film might open to an estimate of Rs5 crore with film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi cited earlier as saying: “It’s certainly an interesting movie. If you go by what we have seen of Sara Ali Khan in her interviews, public appearances, reality shows, Koffee With Karan and everywhere else, a lot of people are clearly very excited about this new young talent that has arrived. Lots of people are looking forward to the launch of Sara Ali Khan and that may possibly become the USP of the film.”