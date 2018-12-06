Bomb kills three in Iran’s Chabahar: state media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: A bomb attack on a police command post killed at least three people in the port city of Chabahar in restive southeastern Iran on Thursday, state media reported.
The television said several people were also wounded in the "terrorist attack." The official IRNA news agency said it was a car bombing.
Sistan-Baluchistan province, where the bombing hit, has long been a flashpoint.
