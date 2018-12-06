close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
December 6, 2018

Bomb kills three in Iran’s Chabahar: state media

World

AFP
Thu, Dec, 18

TEHRAN: A bomb attack on a police command post killed at least three people in the port city of Chabahar in restive southeastern Iran on Thursday, state media reported.

The television said several people were also wounded in the "terrorist attack." The official IRNA news agency said it was a car bombing.

Sistan-Baluchistan province, where the bombing hit, has long been a flashpoint.

Latest News

More From World