Pakistani held as teacher stabbed to death at French university

PARIS: A man, said to be a Pakistani-origin, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing to death a teacher outside a university in the Paris suburbs.



The 66-year-old teacher, an Irishman who taught English, was stabbed repeatedly in front of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris.

A police source said the suspect, who is in custody, was a former student at the university who was born in Pakistan in 1981 and was not previously known to police.

Sebastien Tran, director of the management school where the suspect had enrolled in 2016, said he had been kicked out in August 2017 for failing the year.