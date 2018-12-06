close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
December 6, 2018

Pakistani held as teacher stabbed to death at French university

World

AFP
Thu, Dec, 18

PARIS: A man, said to be a Pakistani-origin, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing to death a teacher outside a university in the Paris suburbs.

The 66-year-old teacher, an Irishman who taught English, was stabbed repeatedly in front of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris.

A police source said the suspect, who is in custody, was a former student at the university who was born in Pakistan in 1981 and was not previously known to police.

Sebastien Tran, director of the management school where the suspect had enrolled in 2016, said he had been kicked out in August 2017 for failing the year.

Latest News

More From World