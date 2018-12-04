close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
December 4, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10: Seven things you should know

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

Samsung Galaxy S10 is all set to become the next big smartphone by  south Korean technology firm, and it is being touted as Korean company's most powerful and advanced to date device.

With  the flagship is expected to be released in February next year, the company has revealed little about the device. 

 Here are  seven things  you will want to know  before  getting your hands on the device.

1-The device is rumored to have fully refreshed design, bigger battery and improved camera 

2-The battery technol enable  the phone to become a charging hotspot for other device. The technology  has already been used by Huwaei Mate020 Pro but Samsung is said to have followed with its own take on the feature.

3-The Company is expected to include an all-new and much faster processor. 

4 Last week, an image of the Samsung Glaxy's S10 screen protector was leaked on Twitter.The image features the screen protector that has barely visible bezels and there is no sign of the much-maligned notch.

5-Rumors are doing the rounds that the new Samsung device will have a new array of color options which may include Black, Grey, Blue, Red,Green and Yellow variants.

6- Galaxy S10 would have a new Infinity-O display, the screen design with a hole for the selfie camera.

7-It  will  be the first to pack 12GB RAMt Samsung will increase internal storage to 1TB.

Latest News

More From Sci-Tech