Samsung Galaxy S10: Seven things you should know

Samsung Galaxy S10 is all set to become the next big smartphone by south Korean technology firm, and it is being touted as Korean company's most powerful and advanced to date device.

With the flagship is expected to be released in February next year, the company has revealed little about the device.

Here are seven things you will want to know before getting your hands on the device.

1-The device is rumored to have fully refreshed design, bigger battery and improved camera

2-The battery technol enable the phone to become a charging hotspot for other device. The technology has already been used by Huwaei Mate020 Pro but Samsung is said to have followed with its own take on the feature.

3-The Company is expected to include an all-new and much faster processor.

4 Last week, an image of the Samsung Glaxy's S10 screen protector was leaked on Twitter.The image features the screen protector that has barely visible bezels and there is no sign of the much-maligned notch.

5-Rumors are doing the rounds that the new Samsung device will have a new array of color options which may include Black, Grey, Blue, Red,Green and Yellow variants.

6- Galaxy S10 would have a new Infinity-O display, the screen design with a hole for the selfie camera.

7-It will be the first to pack 12GB RAMt Samsung will increase internal storage to 1TB.

