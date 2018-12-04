Maradona throws punch at rival fans following team's defeat

MEXICO: Football legend Diego Maradona lost his head after Dorados of Sinaloa failed to win Sunday's second-leg championship match against Atletico San Luis in extra-time, missing out on the title and a chance at promotion by an aggregate score of 4-3.

Maradona, who saw the defeat of his team, got involved in trouble with fans of rival club and hurled insults at them.



After the match, San Luis supporters chanted songs "Eat it Maradona!". He reacted violently and had to be restrained by security guards not to hit someone.



In videos posted online, Maradona can be seen trying to lunge at the fans as security guards hold him back.



