Fact check: Aleema Khan does not have a Twitter account

Aleema Khanum, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been under hot waters recently due to an alleged corruption case, reportedly does not have any social media account, clarified the official Twitter handle of Namal College.



The accounts @akn58 and @Aleema_KhanPTI are being reported as fake accounts in a tweet by official twitter account of Namal Knowledge City on Monday. The tweet says 'Mrs. Aleema Khanum Member Board of Governors Namal Education Foundation' does not own any page or social media account.

The news about fake accounts and clarification that she is not on any social media platform were first confirmed by the official twitter accounts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Shireen Mazari back in 2014.

The account @akn58 has been on Twitter since November 2010 and has only 2 tweets, one of which says, “Hello, This is my Official Twitter ID for now, I DO NOT use Twitter Actively, so you can follow me, but I am very very rare on posting”.

The tweet was posted on 4 June 2013. Aanother tweet by the same account can be referred to the case of Zainab, which says, “As a social responsibility it is our duty to ensure the criminals of kasur are given a summary trial and hung publicly” and dates back to 9th August 2015.

The account @Aleema_KhanPTI joined twitter in October 2018, has 17.2K followers and 16 tweets. The first tweet posted by this account was on 30 November. However, all tweets suddenly got deleted from the account on 3 December at 2:45 pm.

In almost all the tweets, Mrs. Khan was seen claiming that she does not own any off-shore companies and such would have happened then she will be punished by the court according to law.