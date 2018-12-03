Both Egyptians clinch men and women titles at Pakistan Open Squash





ISLAMABAD: Both Egyptians Karim Abdel Gawad and Yathreb Adel were crowned Pakistan Open Squash Champions in Men and women categories respectively. The finals of championship were played at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex in Creek Club, Karachi.

The tournament was graced by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, as the chief guest of the occasion. The Air Chief, who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation awarded trophies to the players. Former World Champions, high ranking defence forces officers along with a large number of squash lovers were present to witness the match.

The final of Pakistan Open Squash Championship Men’s category was a one-sided contest between Egyptian Karim Abdel Gawad and Peruvian Diego Elias. Karim dominated his opponent from the first game and easily won it with the game score 11/4. He consolidated his grip on the match by winning second game with the game score 11/02. The third game proved final as Karim also won it with the game score 11/8 that earned him the championship trophy.

Earlier, the final of Serena Hotels Women’s Pakistan Open Squash Championship was played between two Egyptians, top seed Yathreb Adel and Nadine Shahin. Yathreb Adel outclassed her opponent and won the match in straight sets with the game score of 11/5, 11/9 & 11/8 within 21 minutes.

Pakistan Squash Federation organized these international events in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force and Serena Hotels. The men's tournament carried a prize purse of US$ 53,000 whereas women tournament had US$ 20,000 prize money.

48 international players (24 men, 24 women) from 14 countries including Egypt, Peru, Spain, England, Serbia, Czech Republic, Iran, Qatar, Mexico, France, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan and Kuwait participated in the championship.

With the tournament, Pakistan Open has returned to the city of lights after a lapse of 10 years. The participation of high ranking international players is a testimony of the peaceful and friendly environment for the players from across the globe and it would serve as a harbinger of return of international sporting event in major cities of the country.