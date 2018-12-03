Another Jonas wedding coming up as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding invite surfaces

The Jonas family has another wedding waiting in the pipeline it appears, as the wedding dates of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, have come afloat immediately after the nuptials of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.



According to a report by US Weekly, the 22-year-old Game of Thrones starlet and the 29-year-old Jonas are to tie the knot in France in 2019 after a photo of the invite leaked online which was later deleted.

The image was originally posted by life coach Mike Bayer which showed the words “Sophie and Joe 2019 France”. The Instagram story had later been deleted but the brief span for which it was up, was enough to unleash a wave of elation amongst fans.

The duo who had gotten betrothed last year in October have yet to unveil the nitty-gritty.

Presently the pair is carousing in India as the younger Jonas recently exchanged garlands with Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra on December 1.