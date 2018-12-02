From Lake Como to Mumbai: Look back at DeepVeer's wedding festivities

One of the biggest weddings held in Bollywood has finally drawn to its conclusion after making numerous headlines and garnering attention from all around the world.



To commemorate the union of two of the industry’s highly adored stars, we go back and take a look at the extravagant roller-coaster ride that was the DeepVeer wedding.

After reportedly dating each other for six years, the two had broken silence about their wedding buzz on Twitter with these invites:

The festivities began at the 33-year-old Tamasha actor’s Bengaluru residence with Nandi Puja while the 34-year-old Simmba star had his Haldi ceremony in Mumbai.

Later after that the pair had hopped onto a plane for Italy’s Lake Como where elaborate mehendi and sangeet ceremonies unfolded.

This was followed by the two main events, the Sindhi wedding on November 14 and the one by Konkani tradition on November 15.

After landing back in India, the couple hosted their first wedding reception in the bride’s hometown of Benagluru on November 21.

The carousing continued as Ranveer’s sister threw an extravagant party for the two in Mumbai where the groom publicly announced that he married ‘the most beautiful girl in the world.’

The Padmaavat pair went on to celebrate their love in their second reception Mumbai in coordinated traditional outfits, hosted for their close friends and family.

The third and final reception was held on December 1st where the duo sizzled and brought together the entire B-Town to share their happiness with.



