Fact Check: Viral photo being passed off as Kumbh Mela in India is of Hajj

Image making rounds on social media being passed off as Kumbh Mela in India has been verified as a capture of Hajj processions underway in Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by BBC Urdu, the widely circulated image amongst Indian social media users was first posted by Hindu nationalist politician and monk, Yogi Sarkar who feigned it as a Kumbh Mela, which is held in Allahabad.

It was further revealed that the said image, in actuality was captured in the Saudi Arabia during the Muslims’ sacred pilgrimage of Hajj.

The report further revealed that Sarkar had received massive applaud after the image was publicized by him for the development and administration well evident in the picture.

Moreover, it was stated the picture had been captured in August this year in the city of Mina, also known as the ‘Tent City’.