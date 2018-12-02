Wedding festivities continue as Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt host baraat ceremony

With wedding festivities amplifying on that side of the border, over on this side, famed TV actors Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan have taken over headlines as well, with their continuous extravagant celebrations.



After multiple events, the sweethearts finally had their baraat ceremony on Friday, pictures of which are making rounds on the internet and making fans swoon over their elaborate star-studded affair of a wedding.

The regal bride radiated on her wedding day, donning a traditional red and gold attire by Erum Khan paired with heavy jewelry and dark makeup.

On the other hand, the groom looked debonair as he rocked a gold embroidered sherwani by the famed Pakistani designer HSY.

Aiman’s superstar twin Minal also dropped jaws as she opted for a white floor-length gown with light makeup and her hair down matched with heavy earrings.

The couple had publicized their relationship in January of 2017 when the two had gotten betrothed.