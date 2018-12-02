Erdogan demands Saudis extradite suspects in Jamal Khashoggi killing

Buenos Aires: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded Saturday that Saudi Arabia extradite suspects in the killing in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying the kingdom was not cooperating.



Saudi Arabia has announced the detention of 18 nationals and vowed to probe the killing of Khashoggi, who was killed and dismembered when he visited the kingdom´s Istanbul consulate to handle paperwork for his planned wedding.

"It´s essential that these people are tried in Turkey in order to eliminate any question marks that the international community may have," Erdogan told reporters at a summit of the Group of 20 in Buenos Aires.

"Whoever has ordered and implemented this violent crime should be found out at once. Unless the perpetrators are found out, the whole world and the Islamic community shall not be satisfied."

Erdogan said that only one G20 leader -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- raised the journalist´s death in their group meeting.