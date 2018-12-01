Sindh Governor urges efforts to control marine pollution

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday said the concerted efforts were needed to save sea from pollution and ensure a healthy marine life.

Imran Ismail said this during his visit to "Reed Bed Sewerage Treatment System" at PNS Karsaz, here.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq welcomed the Sindh Governor on his arrival.

The governor was informed that the proposed sewerage treatment system would be completed on low cost and the treated water so obtained would be utilized for watering plants and grass fields.

He said the water treatment system was an excellent effort to save the natural fauna of sea and would also help reduce water shortage.

He also visited Pakistan Navy shooting range where he was introduced with the female Navy officers who have qualified for the Olympic Games.