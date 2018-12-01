Rahul Gandhi never asked me to go to Pakistan: Sidhu

Former cricket star and Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu clarified that he did not attend the Kartarpur Corridor ceremony in Pakistan on the instruction of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.



“The whole world knows I went on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal invite,” Sidhu tweeted late Friday night.

“Get your facts right before you distort them, Rahul Gandhi Ji never asked me to go to Pakistan. The whole world knows I went on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal invite.”

Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor had received criticism over his praise of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a photo taken with a Khalistani leader.

On Friday, to a query at a news conference, Sidhu had said, “My captain is Rahul Gandhi. He sent me everywhere.”

He was asked why he ignored the advice of his captain to visit Pakistan.

“Which captain you are talking about. Oh.. Captain Amarinder Singh. He is Army Captain. My captain is Rahul Gandhi. Captain’s captain is also Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had declined Pakistan’s invitation to attend the ceremony. He was also reportedly unhappy over Sidhu’s visit.

Sidhu, however, said that Amarinder Singh is like his father. “He is the chief minister. He is our boss, but this is not the first time I had gone without informing. The last time when I went there (Pakistan) I had said that I will come again for people,” said Sidhu, who returned from Pakistan on Thursday.