CM Sindh constitutes task force for stabilization of population growth

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in pursuance of Council of Common Interest (CCI) decision has constituted Sindh Population Taskforce (SPTF) to devise short term, medium term and long term as per Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) strategies for stabilization of population growth.



Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, in this regard has issued a notification on Friday.

The notification says that in pursuance of the decision taken in CCI meeting held on November 19th, 2018; the Sindh government constitutes the Sindh Population Taskforce (SPTF) with nine-member composition. They are Sindh Chief Minister is Chairman, Health & Population Minister Vice-Chairman and members are Chief Secretary, Minister for P&D, education minister, CM Advisor for Information, Chairman P&D, Additional Chief Secretary Health, Secretary Population Welfare, Secretary school education, Secretary Information, Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali President SZABIST, Dr. Talib Lashari Chairman of PPHI Sindh, Dr, Yasmeen Sabih Qazi, Representative of Bill & Malinda Gates Foundation, Dr, Shabbir Chandio representative of USAID, Dr. Azra Ahsan Agha Khan University, Representative of UNFPA Pakistan.

The Taskforce may co-operate any new member, as and when required. Any expert may be invited as per need to present specific report/ views for consideration of the Taskforce.

The Terms of Reference (TORs) of the task force are as follows:

To devise short term (2020), medium term (2023) and long term (2030) as per Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) strategies for stabilization of population growth.



To guide relevant sector for planning in accordance with population dynamics i.e; planning & development, health, population, education, information, youth affairs, social welfare, food and agriculture etc.



To review progress report on CIP implementation submitted by FPWG and initiatives taken in public and private sector for issuing policy guidelines.



To commission and review report on population dynamics affecting economic development in the province and take policy decisions so as to reduce fertility and to increase uptake of family planning.



To engage with international donors, development partners and civil society to enhance investment in family planning and reproductive health and bring in international experiences and lessons learnt.



To examine private sector potential and guide in strengthening of Public Privet Partnership Act and Policy of the Government of Sindh.



To introduce and take measures to enforce legislation, regulatory mechanisms for reproductive health right.



To guide for strategies on awareness. Life Skill Based Education (LSBE) and promotion of adolescents’ sexual and reproductive health rights.



The Taskforce (SPTF) will meet in very four months (three times a year) under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Sindh FP2020.



The Working Group (FPWG), already functioning since 2016 (comprising all relevant stakeholders on family planning in public, private sectors and development partner, shall continue to work while holding its meeting on quarterly basis.

The FPWG will be reviewing the progress on CIP and family planning initiative in the province and shall submit its report to SPTF for review and further policy guideline.