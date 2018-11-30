Pakistan play against Germany in their first match in Hockey World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan will be facing Germany in their opening match in the Hockey World Cup 2018 on Saturday evening.

The match will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Orissa state Capital Bhubaneswar at 6.30 pm (PST).

Pakistan previously won the World Cup in 1994 at Sydney (Australia), 24 years ago and since then they never got entry into the competition.

However, they got entry only this year due to increase in the number of competitors to 16 teams.

Pakistan must win at least two of their three matches in group ‘D’ to enter the quarterfinal knock-out rounds.

They will play against The Netherlands, Germany and Malaysia.