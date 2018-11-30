PML-N releases ‘white paper’ over alleged failure of PTI govt in 100 days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has released white paper over the alleged failure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the first 100 days in power.



PML-N leaders ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a press conference presented the while paper before the media.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N’s white paper shows performance of Imran Khan’s government in 100 days, their report and facts in this regard.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PTI government told lies in its first 100 days in the power, adding that PML-N’s economic and monetary policy was appreciated by the entire world.

“Today’s white paper will make it clear before the nation that neither PTI government has any vision nor any roadmap. They also don’t have any ability and sense what challenges they are facing,” they said.

