At least five killed, 29 injured in blast on Quetta’s Sariab Road

QUETTA: A powerful blast rocked Quetta’s Sariab Road on Tuesday night, killing at least five people and injuring 29 others, a Civil Hospital spokesperson told the media.

"The incident near Shahwani Stadium was apparently a suicide blast," a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said, adding that teams are collecting evidence from the scene.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces since 2021.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, the country witnessed 78 terrorist attacks during the month of June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.

The security forces, along with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been carrying out operations against the terrorists and even launched a targeted action against militants in KP's Bajaur.

Earlier this month, the forces had also gunned down 47 Indian-backed terrorists, attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan, during separate operations in Balochistan's Zhob district.