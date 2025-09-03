his file photo shows Aleema Khan's son Shahrez Khan. — Instagram/shahrezkhan.tri/File

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Shahrez Khan, nephew of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, in a May 9, 2023 violence case.

Earlier in the day, the ATC reserved its verdict on the bail petition filed by Shahrez — son of PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan — in the Jinnah House attack case. He was arrested on August 21.

The May 9 riots broke out across the country following the arrest of the PTI founder in a corruption case in 2023. The violence included attacks on military and state installations, with the Jinnah House incident becoming one of the most high-profile cases.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Shahrez’s counsel argued that allegations of inciting PTI workers had been leveled against his client, but the prosecution failed to produce any evidence to support the claims.



At this, the public prosecutor, while opposing the bail plea, told the court that the suspect’s affidavit had not been verified.

The court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both sides and announced it later in the night.

Earlier on August 30, the Lahore police presented Aleema’s son before the ATC court Judge Manzer Ali Gill upon the completion of his physical remand.

During the hearing, the prosecution sought an extension in physical remand for further investigation from the accused. Judge Gill, rejecting the police request, sent him on judicial remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan’s second nephew, Shershah, is also in the police custody in the May 9 riots case. He was also arrested on August 22.

Following the expiry of his five-day physical remand, the ATC on August 29 sent Shershah on a 14-day judicial remand in the violence case.

Sources had told Geo News earlier that both of the suspects were primarily arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jinnah House attack.

"Shershah was present with Hassan Niazi at the time of the Jinnah House attack and had earlier been booked in connection with the case. He was facing accusations of arson, vandalism, and torching a police van, as well as "running an anti-state digital campaign for months".

He allegedly went into hiding after the violence and later fled to London, where he remained for nearly two years, the sources added.