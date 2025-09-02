ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping, who reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to stand by Pakistan in all areas of economic growth.
"Focus is being placed on Pakistan's most important economic sectors," President Xi told PM Shehbaz while saying that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had entered its second phase.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
Saving lives and protecting embankments govt’s top priorities, says Sindh CM
Women huddle in overcrowded school hosting over 2,000 people, surrounded by mud and stagnant rainwater
Premier urges Pakistani students to acquire latest knowledge and technology with sheer commitment
Legislation empowers law enforcement agencies to detain individuals for up to three months
Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers are in super flood stage, says Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb
Zardari supersedes earlier approval after Balochistan revises nomination for non ex-officio member