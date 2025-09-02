PM Shehbaz Sharif shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 2, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping, who reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to stand by Pakistan in all areas of economic growth.

"Focus is being placed on Pakistan's most important economic sectors," President Xi told PM Shehbaz while saying that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had entered its second phase.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.