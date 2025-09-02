PM Shehbaz tells Putin Pakistan committed to regional peace, prosperity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on September 2, 2025. — AFP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Pakistan is committed to promoting peace, development, and prosperity in the region.

The prime minister held a one-on-one meeting with Russian president on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Beijing.

Speaking on the occasion, President Putin said Russia enjoys excellent relations with Pakistan and looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties further.

He noted that Pakistan is currently facing a natural calamity and expressed sorrow over the losses caused by recent floods.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to enhance relations with Russia, particularly in trade and other areas of cooperation. He stressed that Pakistan is keen to broaden collaboration with Moscow across multiple sectors.

The premier further emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace, development, and prosperity in the region.

PM Shehbaz arrived in Beijing from Tianjin by bullet train after attending the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

He was received by Wang Hong, Member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress at the South Railway Station in Beijing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi were also accompanying the premier.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, wherein both leaders reaffirmed their strong resolve to further deepen and strengthen the bilateral partnership founded on strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

"Pakistan is very proud of China's achievements," the premier said, adding that Pakistan will always be ready to work with China on this great journey.

Meanwhile, President Xi reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to stand by Pakistan in all areas of economic growth.

"Focus is being placed on Pakistan's most important economic sectors," President Xi told PM Shehbaz while saying that the CPEC had entered its second phase.

'State-sponsored terrorism'

A day earlier, the premier addressed the SCO summit and urged respect for sovereignty, regional dialogue, and a collective approach to counterterrorism.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and cooperation, PM Shehbaz said the SCO reflects Islamabad’s enduring resolve to strengthen regional connectivity and collaboration.

Calling for the upholding of bilateral and international agreements, PM said: “We [Pakistan] expect SCO member countries to follow all bilateral treaties. Uninterrupted access to due share of water, as per existing treaties, is essential to strengthening the objectives of the SCO.”

He further said: “Pakistan believes in multilateralism, dialogue, and diplomacy, not unilateralism or confrontation…There is nothing more sacred than sovereignty and territorial integrity for any nation."

PM Shehbaz also called for a comprehensive dialogue to resolve longstanding issues in South Asia. "Stability in Afghanistan remains in the interest of the entire region," the premier stated.