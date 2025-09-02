Six security personnel martyred as terrorists storm FC Headquarters in Bannu

Soldiers patrol amid a military operation on July 9, 2014. — AFP/File

At least six personnel of the Pakistan Army and Federal Constabulary were martyred after militants launched an attack on the FC Headquarters in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five terrorists attempted to breach the facility’s perimeter and later rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the boundary wall, causing a part of it to collapse.

The blast also damaged nearby civilian infrastructure and injured three people.

"Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, own troops engaged the Kharjis with precision and eliminated all five khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij," the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, the military's media wing said, a clearance operation in the area would continue and perpetrators of this "heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice".

"The security forces of Pakistan in step with nation remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthen our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs," it added.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces since 2021.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, the country witnessed 78 terrorist attacks during the month of June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.

The security forces, along with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been carrying out operations against the terrorists and even launched a targeted action against militants in KP's Bajaur.

Earlier this month, the forces had also gunned down 47 Indian-backed terrorists, attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan, during separate operations in Balochistan's Zhob district.