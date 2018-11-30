Channing Tatum responds with love as Amanda Bynes makes a comeback

After her recent comeback, American actor Amanda Bynes had asserted that she had ‘fought’ to keep Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum in their hit film ‘She’s the Man,’ to which he has responded with immense love and admiration for the child star.



The 32-year-old actor after an extensive period of struggle came forth covering Paper Magazine’s ‘Break the Internet’ issue, where she mentions her co-star in the 2006-released film ‘She’s the Man’ remaining part of the film upon her insistence.

“I was like, ‘This guy’s a star ― every girl will love him! But [the producers] were like, ‘He’s so much older than all of you!’ And I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter! Trust me!’,” said Bynes in her interview with Paper magazine.

Responding to her comments, Tatum who has garnered a name for himself since then, stated to Sky News: “She definitely helped. Man, I thank her every day.”

“I’m so happy she’s killing it again and just back on the right. She’s so talented and so special. She’s been doing it ... I mean, I think it’s so impossible when you start at such a young age to keep perspective. It’s tough,” he went on to say.

“You never knew what was going to come out her mouth, she was just on fire ... I haven’t seen her in so long. I love you, Amanda, and I hope you’re doing well,” he added.

The comeback interview of the What a Girl Wants starlet, shed light on her addiction with drugs that led to frequent public breakdowns, court appearances, problematic tweets as well as her calling it quits with her acting career.

During the course of the interview, she also revealed that she has been four years sober while also weighing the option of returning on-screen.

Presently Bynes is getting her Associate's of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development from Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and plans on launching her own clothing line one day.