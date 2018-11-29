close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 29, 2018

Step towards Indigenization: Pakistan puts low-cost artificial hand on sale

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation has manufactured a cost effective prosthetic hand  and presented it for sale at the IDEAS 2018 underway in Karachi since Tuesday.

According to Geo News, the prosthetic hand is five times  cheaper then those available in the international market.

Talking to the TV channel,   A Pakistan Army soldier said he lost  his hand during Operation Raddul Fasad in South Waziristan Agency. He said he was provided the artificial hand  by army after which  he is able to do his work by himself. 

The military man can also move artificial fingers of the hand with at will.

 Pakistan has placed the hand for sale at the IDEAs in hopes of getting orders from international buyers. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan