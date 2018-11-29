Step towards Indigenization: Pakistan puts low-cost artificial hand on sale

Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation has manufactured a cost effective prosthetic hand and presented it for sale at the IDEAS 2018 underway in Karachi since Tuesday.



According to Geo News, the prosthetic hand is five times cheaper then those available in the international market.

Talking to the TV channel, A Pakistan Army soldier said he lost his hand during Operation Raddul Fasad in South Waziristan Agency. He said he was provided the artificial hand by army after which he is able to do his work by himself.

The military man can also move artificial fingers of the hand with at will.

Pakistan has placed the hand for sale at the IDEAs in hopes of getting orders from international buyers.