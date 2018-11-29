Android 9 Pie for Nokia 8 expected on HMD Global's servers

Android 9 Pie - the 16th version of the Android operating system - Pie is gradually being served to Nokia smart phones, but a few proprietors are not happy with the updated release speed.



Among them are owners of the most ignored Nokia phones, Nokia 8, who are unhappy with the upgrade ones since all guaranteed updates for the smartphone are supposedly running late.

HMD Global, Nokia-owned Finnish mobile phone company, promised to release the Android 9 Pie in November, and that could in any case still happen.

A tweet by Hikari Calyx told that the internal OTA version of Android Pie (NB1-5110) for Nokia 8 is uploading. This adaptation is most likely an internal beta; however it could mean its prominence release as a general beta test or something other than this. Hopefully, it will be ahead of HMD announcement of its successor at the Dubai #Expect more.



However, brace yourself with patience and hold up more till the Pie arrives. The video demonstrates how Android Pie works on Nokia 8 in a smooth way.