Wed Nov 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

OIC to hold conference on ‘role of women in development’ on Thursday

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold the 7th Ministerial Conference on the Role of Women in Development in the Organization's member States in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso on Thursday.

The Conference will be held under the title "Empowering Women in OIC Member States: Challenges and Prospects", according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Wednesday.

