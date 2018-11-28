Akshay Kumar, Rajnikanth-starrer cleared for release in Pakistan

LAHORE: The 3D sci-fi film featuring Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth has received a go-ahead from the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) that has cleared the movie to be showcased in cinemas across Pakistan.



The film was reviewed by all CBFC members that issued the clearance certificate during the censorship meeting. The Punjab Film Censor Board (PFCB) has also cleared the Rajnikanth-starrer for release in Pakistan.

Speaking to a local publication, a CBFC official said, “All members came to a unanimous decision regarding the release of 2.0. We agreed on a universal rating for the film as we did not find anything objectionable within the content and everything was in line with our policy. Therefore, all distributors are free to release the film without any cuts.”

He added, “PFCB and SFCB have followed our decision and also issued a universal certificate to the film after holding their respective meetings.”

The film is slated to release on November 30. As told by the purchasing company Distributors Club, 2.0 will be showcased on 75 screens across the country.

The PFCB committee had been earlier dissolved by the Punjab Information and Culture Minister, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan because the government could reportedly not afford its members anymore.

On the other hand, members of the Distribution Club are expecting 2.0 to break box office records in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore as well as other metropolitan cities.

“A lot of money has gone into the film as it features special effects and camera work equal to Hollywood standards. It is one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinemas as it is the first to incorporate 3D technology in its entirety,” Distributor’s Club official asserted.