50 human skeletons recovered from train in Bihar, suspected smuggler arrested

In a shocking case revealed from Bihar's Saran region, the Government Railway Police (GRP) men arrested a suspected corpse smuggler and recovered 50 human skeletons at Chapra railway station on Tuesday.



The accused was identified as Sanjay Prasad who was travelling via Ballia-Sealdah Express.

As per a news report in the Hindustan Times, GRP authorities speculated that the skeletons were being brought from the region of Balia in Uttar Pradesh and supposed to be smuggled to China via Bhutan to ‘Tantriks’. The police authorities are interrogating Prasad and his mobile data is also being scanned.

Apparently, Prasad was part of a gang which supplied human skeletons to occultists in the Himalayan Kingdom. He has been sent to jail while further investigations were on to trace his accomplices, the Deputy SP Tanvir said.

"Further investigation revealed that he has connections with Bhutan and Nepal because he had Bhutanese currency and Nepalese SIM cards. He confessed that he used to sell the bones to Tantriks at high costs at those places, pointing at the fact that the smuggling racket has national and international links," DSP added.

Tanvir further added that the GRP will seek the remand of the arrested person when he is produced in the court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another officer told HT that there was a huge demand for skeletons among medical students. The arrested man was being interrogated to find out whether he had links with people in Nepal and Bhutan.

However, in a similar case in 2009, Saran police had confiscated more that 67 human skulls from a bus and in 2004, 1000 human skulls were seized from Gaya.