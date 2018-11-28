Los Unidades: Coldplay release music under a new name

Coldplay’s members have released a new song with singer Pharrell entitled “E-Lo.” The song, which also features the pop songwriter Jozzy, is credited to Los Unidades, which appears to be a Coldplay side project.



The fresh group announced its new song E-Lo with a lyrical video, which will form part of a four-track Global Citizen EP alongside Pharrell, on Tuesday.

It all started when earlier today Coldplay’s record label, Parlophone, tweeted: ‘Parlophone Records are delighted to present new signing #LosUnidades.’

They also shared the images of a shadowy four-piece that looked similar to Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.

Those nation spanning sounds thought of it as', fitting that the song should arrive as part of a new EP curated by Martin for charity Global Citizen which aims to end poverty, amongst other things.

The entire new name thing may have been the least strenuous fortune chase ever yet it's most likely produced considerably more interest and energy than your standard "Coldplay release new song" features may, increasing significantly more consideration for something that is doing great on the planet.