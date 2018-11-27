close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 27, 2018

India is downplaying Kartarpur corridor opening, laments Khawaja Asif

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18
ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister and MNA Khawaja Asif has lamented that India is downplaying the importance of opening of the Kartarpur border corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Khawaja Asif said that the opening of the corridor was a good gesture for peace in sub-continent and a message of amity for Sikhs.

The PML-N leader was of the view that the response from India about the historic decision has not been encourage.

“Such initiatives must bring dividends, I am afraid not in this case,” he concluded.

“Opening of Kartarpur corridor is a good gesture for peace in subcontinent & a message of amity for Sikhs.But India is downplaying the event & response is not encouraging..Such initiatives must bring dividends,I am afraid not in this case..,” he wrote.

His tweet came on the eve of historic groundbreaking of Kartarpur crossing by Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

