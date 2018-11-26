Yasir's magic spin leaves New Zealand all-out on 90

DUBAI: During the third day of the second Test against New Zealand, Pakistan in an outstanding performance dismissed the Kiwis for 90 runs after leg-spinner Yasir Shah’s magic spin took a total of six wickets.



Yasir took over opener Tom Latham (22), Ross Taylor (nought) and Henry Nicholls (nought) during the match that saw an initial delay due to overnight rain and drizzle that continued in the morning.

He also dismissed opener Jeet Raval (31), Ish Sodhi (nought) and Neil Wagner (nought), as New Zealand trailed Pakistan's imposing 418-5 declared.

Succumbing to the wickets, New Zealand resumed at 27 without loss but managed to reach 50 without losing a wicket before Yasir struck.



Opener Jeet Raval was unfortunate to get bowled by a Yasir´s delivery as he tried to reverse sweep but the ball deflected off his bat to his thigh and hit the stumps.

From 50-1 it became 61-2 when Yasir had Latham caught at short-leg by Imam-ul-Haq off the first ball of his ninth over.

Two balls later he bowled experienced Ross Taylor with a beautiful delivery that turned and beat the forward push by the batsman.

Off his fifth ball Yasir bowled Henry Nicholls through the gap between bat and pad.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi.