Momina Mustehsan strikes back at haters with new ‘Ko Ko Korina’ rendition

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan tried to redeem herself with a second attempt at famed classical song ‘Ko Ko Korina’ this time collaborating with Leo Twins.



The 26 years old singer posted a video on her Instagram account singing yet again Ahmed Rushdi’s hit with Leo twins in the background playing guitar and violin.

She captioned the video, “Aik maheena of trolling ki khushi mai, iak aur tohfa,”

However fans are now angrier. Although Momina has a good voice maybe this song is just not for her.

One social media user wrote, “Seedha seedha #KoKoKorina ke defamation ka case hai!”

Another wrote, “~Salute to these guys Jo , Apny Career ki prhwa na krty hwy Background Music dy rhy he " ! #Rip #kokokorina”



“One Quaid Azam bravery award should also go to Madam for attempting #KoKoKorina again. Someone tell aunty Mazari,”



“@Momina Uploads Another #kokokorina version without ahad & she things Ahad ki waja se memes bani thi Chlo guys start kro memes bnana,”



“Please somebody tell her that she’s not a singer”



On the other hand there are a few who liked this new cover writing, “So the Brave girl @mominamustehsan reattempts #kokokorina with @leotwinsmusic Love her courage and honestly she is singing well!”



“Name a better duo, we'll wait... Momina Mustehsan #kokokorina This is actually pretty good. Want to hear the rest of it!”

