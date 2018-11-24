Sunny Deol calls himself 'instinctive', claims to never read scripts

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has come forward terming himself to be ‘very instinctive’ regarding the topic of picking out the films he wants to act in, putting aside the scripts entirely.



The 62-year-old actor during an interview with news agency PTI revealed that he has never taken the help of scripts in deciding what film he has to be a part in, as that decision, he adds, is dependent entirely on his gut feeling.

"I am a very instinctive person. I hear an idea, a thought and if it is good and I like it, I just jump for it. I don't go into the detailing of it. Right now, you need to do that but back then filmmaking was different. I never read scripts,” he stated.

The Betaab actor goes on to say: "I just hear the idea from the director and go for it. I have always interacted with the story writer and heard the subject because that's what is going to eventually come over on screen."

Moreover, the megastar asserted that that he has always made it a point to essay avatars that are better suited to his growing age, something that is not too widespread in the industry especially with male actors.

"I cannot be a teenager in films. You move accordingly and your experience makes you do certain subjects which you wouldn't have done when you were younger. As the time goes, you interact and become more aware of certain things. It'll be stupid if I still want to play a college boy. Besides that nobody would want to make it also. It's only when the filmmakers know that this actor can pull it off, is when they approach you," he stated.

The actor 's latest silver screen appearance is in Neeraj Pathak's freshly-released directorial 'Bhaiaji Superhit' which is also starring Preity Zinta and Arshad Warsi.