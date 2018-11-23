Turkey says Trump intends to turn a 'blind eye' to Khashoggi murder

ANKARA: Turkey on Friday said President Donald Trump intended to turn a "blind eye" to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi´s murder after he said Washington´s ties with Riyadh would not be affected by the incident.



"In one sense, Trump is saying ´I will turn a blind eye´," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk broadcaster, referring to Trump´s continued support for Saudi Arabia, which has committed to billions of dollars in US weapons contracts.

Trump´s backing comes despite global outrage over the grisly killing that has tarnished the image of the kingdom´s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS.

Trump on Tuesday glossed over the Central Intelligence Agency´s reported conclusion that the the crown prince had authorised the killing.

"Maybe he did and maybe he didn´t!" Trump said, implying Prince Mohammed´s culpability in Khashoggi´s killing in the diplomatic compound.

Trump was widely pilloried for what critics called his mercantile priorities that made him appear more like a lobbyist for Riyadh, raising the prospect of strong congressional action against Saudi Arabia