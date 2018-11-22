France may invest in clean energy production, tourism: Baktiar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum khusro Bakhtyar has said that France is an important development partner of Pakistan and appreciated the role of French Development Agency (AFD) for launching various development initiatives in Pakistan.



The minister was talking to Ambassador of France, Mr. Marc Barety, who along-with Country Director AFD, Mr. Jacky Amprou, called on him at Islamabad on Thursday.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan was also present in the meeting.

The minister said that Pakistan offers attractive investment incentives and France may consider exploring more avenues for investment to the mutual benefit of two countries.

He noted that France has expertise in solar energy production and may look to finance projects in this sector in view of huge potential that the country offers. The Minister called for bilateral cooperation to boost tourism sector in Pakistan as well as in up-gradation of transmission system in view of increased electricity generation in the country.

Secretary Zafar Hasan stated that the present government is committed to promote clean energy production and France may consider funding projects in this regard.

The French envoy apprised that his country is financing projects in different areas including hydropower, urban management and restoration of heritage sites.

Appreciating the cooperation of Ministry of Planning, he stated that AFD is also willing to expand the scope of its activities in future. The Minister assured his ministry’s cooperation in completion of ongoing projects funded by AFD.