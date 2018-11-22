India agrees to Pakistan offer of building Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims

NEW DEHLI: In a significant move, the Indian government has approved the development of Kartarpur corridor months after Pakistan offered to build the passage to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims wanted to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal District near the Indian border.



The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

“In landmark decision, the Cabinet approves building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border. Kartarpur corridor project with all modern amenities and facilities to be implemented with Central Government funding, the minister tweeted Thursday.

He further added: The Kartarpur corridor will provide smooth and easy passage to pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib throughout the year.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is three kilometres from the India-Pakistan border, is the final resting place of Guru Nanak where he spent 18 years.

In August, when Punjab Minister Novjot Singh Sidhu visited Pakistan to attend the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa offered him to build a corridor for the Sikh pilgrims.

Later, the cricketer-turned politician was heavily criticised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for visiting Islamabad.