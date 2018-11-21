Daren Sammy wins hearts with tweet in Pashto

PESHAWAR: Daren Sammy, captain of Peshawar Zalmi, has thanked Javed Afridi in Pashto language for reposing trust in him as captain of the franchise.



In reply to Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi's tweet, Sammy tweets, "Thank you friend for your trust. I will 100 percent try to win the 2019 title Inshallah. Love to all fans and request for prayers."

He also tweeted in English.

Earlier, Javed Afridi had announced that West Indian player Daren Sammy will be leading the Peshawar Zalmi (Yellow Storm) in Pakistan Super League in its fourth edition.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Daren Sammy will be leading the Peshawar Zalmi (Yellow Storm) in PSL 4 as well."

Javed Afridi expressed hope Zalmi will go one step further this time and win the trophy.