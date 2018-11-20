Match Officials for Women's World T20 2018 semi-finals announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the match officials for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, 22 November.

Graame La Brooy will be the match referee for the first fixture between Australia and the Windies at 16h00 local time while Richie Richardson will be the match referee for the second semi-final between England and India at 20h00 local time.

The match officials for the semi-finals are:

Australia v Windies: Graeme La Brooy (match referee), Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Sue Redfern (fourth umpire).

England v India: Richie Richardson (match referee), Shaun George and Claire Polosak (on-field umpires), Gregory Brathwaite (third umpire), Jacqueline Williams (fourth umpire).

Appointments for the 24 November final will be made in due course.