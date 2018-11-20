India´s Kom marches toward record 7th world champ medal

NEW DELHI: India´s Mary Kom on Tuesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women´s world boxing championships, assuring a seventh competition medal and title as the most successful fighter in the event´s history.

The 35-year-old pugilist beat China´s Wu Yu 5-0 in the 48kg quarterfinals of the flagship contest in New Delhi, ensuring at least a bronze medal as she advances to the final four.

The Indian champ was tied on six medals with Irish legend Katie Taylor before this edition of the International Boxing Association event, but Tuesday´s victory over Wu will take her tally to a record seven.

"It was very tough. Once I knew her game (Wu), I planned and made the strategy accordingly," Kom told reporters.

"China keep changing their boxers and do not repeat them. They have got a lot of boxers, good boxers and strong boxers."

Kom, who was the subject of a Bollywood film in 2014, will take on a familiar foe in North Korea´s Kim Hyang Mi in the semi-final Thursday.

She beat Kim last year to clinch her fifth Asian Championship title, but was not underestimating her opponent.

"I don´t have to be too overconfident. Just be confident," said Kom, who is a five-time world champion.

"Her game can change from that last loss. She would have analysed my fight. I will look at her in the ring in the first round and then see from there."