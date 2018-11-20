Rooms allocated for transgender patients at PIMS: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has allocated two rooms in a Medical Ward for transgender patients, according to Shireen Mazari.

The Minister for Human Rights said in a Twitter post on Monday that the step has been taken as part of Transgender Law 2018.



She appreciated the Health Minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani for taking the step.

Replying to the minister's tweet, senior journalist Mariana Baabar said it was a huge step and the PTI government would be making history if provinces also follow the initiative.

Shireen Mazari told Marian Baabar that she sent request to all provincial health ministers and Punjab is willing to follow the center. She said there was no response from other provinces.



