NAVY SEAL who claims to have shot Osama hits back at Trump

With his controversial remarks in which he criticized his predecessors for failing to timely act against Osama bin Laden , US President Donald Trump has invited ire of the man who claims to have shot the al-Qaeda chief.

"The mission to get bin Laden was bipartisan. We all wanted to get him as soon as we could," the Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill responded to President Trump who said in his recent interview that his country should have captured bin Laden "long before we did".

During that interview, Trump criticized his predecessors as well as Pakistan.

Referring to the compound in Abbottabad where Osama bin Laden was found in 2011, Trump said Osama had been "living in Pakistan right next to the military academy; everybody in Pakistan knew he was there."



Trump claimed he had pointed out Osama bin Laden in his book "just BEFORE" the 9/11 attacks and that his country "of course" should have captured the Al Qaeda leader "long before we did".

"President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!.." he wrote. Reiterating his earlier comment, Trump said the US no longer pays billions of dollars in aid to Pakistan "because they would take our money and do nothing for us".

Pakistan PM reacts to Trump tirade

Setting the record straight, Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan was not involved in September 11 attacks on the US soil, but still it decided to join the war on terror. He said Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties and a loss of over $123 billion to its economy in this war.

The prime minister said the US aid was a minuscule $20 billion in comparison with the losses suffered by Pakistan. “Our tribal areas were devastated and millions of people uprooted from their homes due to this war, which also drastically impacted lives of ordinary Pakistanis.”

He said Pakistan continued to provide free lines of ground and air communications to the US and asked Trump to name another ally that had given such sacrifices. The prime minister said instead of making Pakistan a scapegoat for its failures, the US should do a serious assessment of why the Taliban today were stronger than before despite presence of 140,000 Nato and 250,000 Afghan troops and spending approximately $1 trillion on the war in Afghanistan.

In addition to economic losses, the prime minister highlighted the impact of the US war on Pakistan's tribal areas. "Can Mr. Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?" Khan asked.

"Trump’s false assertions add insult to the injury Pak has suffered in US WoT in terms of lives lost & destabilised & economic costs. He needs to be informed abt historical facts," the premier said.

"Pak has suffered enough fighting US's war. Now we will do what is best for our people & our interests," he said. In an immediate rejoinder to Trump through a tweet, former minister for defence and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Muhammad Asif maintained, “We continue to pay in blood for what we did for the USA from Budbher to fighting wars which weren't ours.”