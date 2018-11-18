Pakistan need 176 to win first Test against New Zealand

ABU DHABI: Pakistan need 176 runs to win the first Test after New Zealand were dismissed for 249 in their second innings on the third day in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Medium pacer Hasan Ali took his maiden five-wicket haul with 5-45 while leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 5-110 -- his 14th five-wicket haul in an innings -- as New Zealand lost their last six wickets for 29 runs.

BJ Watling (59) and Henry Nicholls (55) added 112 for the fifth wicket.

New Zealand made 153 in their first innings to which Pakistan replied with 227 all out.

The second Test will be in Dubai (November 24-28) and third in Abu Dhabi (December 3-7).