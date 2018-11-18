PM Imran Khan leaves for UAE amid reports of ‘relief’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan left for United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier today on a day long visit at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan al Nehyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE’s Armed Forces.



The PM is accompanied by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Petroleum, Power and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce.

Speculations are rife that taking in consideration the worsening economic situation in Pakistan, UAE could be offering some kind of relief.

"This visit was on the cards and dates were being worked out for it. It is not a sudden visit. Yes, there are chances that the UAE will offer some kind of assistance. Whether this is made public or like China it is between the two states, is difficult to say at the moment. But there is no denial that Pakistan is in dire needs at the moment and such assistance will help", a senior official told The News.

The Foreign Office while commenting on an earlier visit by Imran Khan to UAE had said that the visit helped strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is already in Abu Dhabi where he held an important meeting with Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayad Al Nahyan after which it was announced that the Prime Minister would leave for UAE.

Imran Khan will also be meeting with Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE. This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to UAE, as he was there in late September after a crucial visit to Saudi Arabia.

“Matters of bilateral, regional and global interest will be discussed in the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince”, added the Foreign Office.