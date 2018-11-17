Watch: Miraculous escape as motorcyclist goes skidding across dangerous road in north Pakistan

A motorcyclist had a miraculous escape when his motorcycle skidded across a dangerous road in a mountain somewhere in Skardu in northern Pakistan.



Filmed by a driver, the video captured the moment the biker traveled along the road.

Suddenly when the motorcyclist crossed a vehicle and negotiated a turn too quickly, he lost control of the two-wheeler.

The biker came so close to being crushed by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction that the driver who filmed the video can be heard gasping in shock.

