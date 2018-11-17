Watch: Miraculous escape as motorcyclist goes skidding across dangerous road in north Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A motorcyclist had a miraculous escape when his motorcycle skidded across a dangerous road in a mountain somewhere in Skardu in northern Pakistan.
Filmed by a driver, the video captured the moment the biker traveled along the road.
Suddenly when the motorcyclist crossed a vehicle and negotiated a turn too quickly, he lost control of the two-wheeler.
The biker came so close to being crushed by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction that the driver who filmed the video can be heard gasping in shock.
