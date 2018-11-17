close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 17, 2018
Watch: Miraculous escape as motorcyclist goes skidding across dangerous road in north Pakistan

Sat, Nov, 18

A motorcyclist had a miraculous  escape when his motorcycle  skidded across a dangerous road in a mountain somewhere in Skardu in northern Pakistan.

Filmed by a  driver, the video captured the moment the biker traveled along the road.

Suddenly when the motorcyclist crossed  a vehicle and negotiated a turn too quickly, he lost control of the  two-wheeler.

The biker came  so close to being crushed by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction that the driver who filmed the video can be heard gasping in shock.

