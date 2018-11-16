Imran Khan is a 'Hitler', Khursheed Shah on PM's U-turn remarks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khursheed Shah has dubbed Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘Hitler’ after Khan’s U-turn remarks.
Addressing the media in Sukkur, Khursheed Shah responded to prime minister’s statement about U-turns. He said that Hitler was a dictator and by giving his example Imran Khan has proved that he too is a Hitler.
PPP’s senior leader further added that Imran Khan is a Hitler but he wants to save himself from any harm by taking U-turns, what impression he wants to create by making this U-turn statement.
Earlier today, PM stated, “[Adolf] Hitler and Napoleon [Bonaparte] suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns.”
“A leader who does not take U-turns as per the requirements of the situation is not a real leader,” claimed Imran Khan in response to much repeated ‘U-turn’ allegations hurled his way.
