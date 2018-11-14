PM for new policy to abolish apartheid system of education

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the National Education Policy Framework was being devised to bring uniformity in existing fragmented apartheid system of education.



He said that objective was to create a nation and to put in place a system which is ‘fair’ and ‘produces Pakistanis’.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a briefing on National Education Policy Framework at Prime Minister’s Office.

The briefing was attended by Minister for Federal Education Mr. Shafqat Mahmood, Punjab Education Minister Mr. Murad Rass, Adviser Education KP Mr. Zia Ullah Bangash, federal and provincial secretaries for education and senior officers.

Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training Mr. Shafqat Mahmood gave a detailed presentation on the National Education Policy Framework identifying various challenges vis-a-vis out of school children, education apartheid, quality of education and skill development issues.

He said that National Education Policy Framework (NEPF) is being formulated to with an objective to ensure that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive a high quality of education in order to achieve their full potential.

Highlighting the contours of the National Education Policy Framework, the Minister said that optimum utilization of the existing infrastructure, employing technology solutions, improvement in non-formal education systems, attracting quality teachers and incentivizing the education were some of the measures in the proposed framework that would significantly help enhancing school enrolment and addressing the issues of out-of-school children.

The minister also suggested establishment of a National Curriculum Council for the purpose of engaging and creating broad consensus among stakeholders for common standards of education across Pakistan.

Education Minister Punjab Mr. Murad Rass and Advisor Education KP Mr. Zia-ullah also briefed the Prime Minister about the future roadmap in education sector and highlighted various short, medium and long-term measures to introduce qualitative change in the education sector.

The Prime Minister appreciated the effort being done at federal and provincial level. The Prime Minister said that the National Education Policy Framework was being devised to bring uniformity in existing fragmented apartheid system of education.

He said that objective was to create a nation and to put in place a system which is ‘fair’ and ‘produces Pakistanis’.

The Prime Minister emphasized that skill development of the youth should be especially focused so that the immense potential of the youth could be effectively utilized.