30 million families to get health card next year in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani has asserted that the federal government is going to include 30 million families in the ambit of health card during next year.



The minister said this while inaugurating the newly installed CT scan machine at NIRM for providing best possible medical and diagnostic facilities to the patients.

He applauded the steps and initiatives taken by NIRM for providing expensive medical tests and diagnostic facilities like CT and MRI free of cost to the poor and disabled patients.

During visit it was apprised that necessary step may further be taken for the up-gradation of Physiotherapy and speech therapy departments within shortest possible time.

The Minister visited the entire area of the hospital, wards and various departments and appreciated the management for providing excellent health care facilities to the patents coming to NIRM from all around the country.

The Minister desired to set NIRM as state of the art hospital by expanding its infrastructure, providing new medical and diagnostic equipment by replacing the obsolete ones.

Minister said in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan health facilities are being improved to provide quality health care.

We are making utmost efforts under direction of the Prime Minister to bring improvement in the health sector. We will remove all obstacles in the way of provision of quality health care to the masses, he said.

People will soon see visible improvement in quality of care in government hospital.